Crews was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with a left lower-back injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Crews aggravated his back on a check swing during his at-bat in the fifth inning, and he was replaced on defense to start the sixth. The 23-year-old said after the game that his injury is something he's been playing through for about a week, and he's scheduled to receive an MRI to determine if it's a structural issue. He can be considered day-to-day until the results of his tests come back.