The Nationals recalled Crews from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old's incoming promotion was reported Monday, and he's now officially been added to the major-league roster. Crews struggled to a .632 OPS in 85 games last season and opened 2026 in the minors, but he's been hitting well at Rochester this year with five homers, seven steals and a .258/.345/.432 slash line in 177 plate appearances. He is starting in center field and batting sixth in Tuesday's contest versus the Mets.