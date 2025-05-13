Crews went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

The second overall pick in the 2023 First-year Player Draft has been as advertised on the basepaths, with Monday's steal being his 10th (in 11 attempts) in 39 games this season. Crews has also hit five homers, but a 27.8 percent strikeout rate against a 5.3 percent walk rate has held back his overall offensive game, leaving him with a .186/.245/.321 slash line.