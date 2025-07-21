The Nationals announced Monday that Crews (oblique) was able to complete a full assortment of baseball activities over the weekend and is drawing closer to a rehab assignment, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

More specifically, Nusbaum notes that Crews was able to field groundballs, shag flyballs, play catch, hit off a tee, take part in batting practice and run the bases. Crews may need to complete a few more workouts before embarking on a rehab assignment, and he'll likely need multiple games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate while his left oblique strain has kept him on the shelf since May 21.