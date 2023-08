Crews was promoted from Single-A Fredericksburg to Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Crews was the second overall pick in this year's draft and has slashed .383/.449/.683 with five home runs, two doubles, 24 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base over 14 minor-league games. After his success over a limited sample, the 21-year-old will have a chance to prove himself at the Double-A level.