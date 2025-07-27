Crews (oblique) will report to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday to begin rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been on the shelf more than two months due to an oblique strain, but he's entering the final stage of his rehab program. Given how long he's been sidelined, Crews will likely require at least a handful of games in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the Nationals.