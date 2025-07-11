default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Crews (oblique) threw from the outfield Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

Crews began hitting off a tee and taking soft-toss batting practice in early July and continues to ramp up toward a return. He still hasn't taken traditional batting practice on the field, so he has at least one hurdle to clear prior to beginning a rehab assignment. Zuckerman estimates Crews is 10-to-14 days away from a return, setting him up for activation shortly after the All-Star break.

More News