Nationals' Dylan Crews: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crews (oblique) threw from the outfield Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
Crews began hitting off a tee and taking soft-toss batting practice in early July and continues to ramp up toward a return. He still hasn't taken traditional batting practice on the field, so he has at least one hurdle to clear prior to beginning a rehab assignment. Zuckerman estimates Crews is 10-to-14 days away from a return, setting him up for activation shortly after the All-Star break.
