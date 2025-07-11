Crews (oblique) threw from the outfield Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

Crews began hitting off a tee and taking soft-toss batting practice in early July and continues to ramp up toward a return. He still hasn't taken traditional batting practice on the field, so he has at least one hurdle to clear prior to beginning a rehab assignment. Zuckerman estimates Crews is 10-to-14 days away from a return, setting him up for activation shortly after the All-Star break.