Nationals' Dylan Crews: Slugs homer in win

Crews went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Crews had gone just 1-for-19 over his previous five games, and he'd gone eight contests without a homer. The outfielder went back to back with CJ Abrams in the fifth inning as the Nationals built up their lead. Crews is hitting .210 with a .634 OPS, seven homers, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored, six doubles and six stolen bases over 50 contests this season. He continues to see fairly steady playing time around Washington's outfield.