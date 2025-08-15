Crews went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day, Crews wasted little time in proving he was fully recovered from an oblique strain, singling in the first inning and swiping second base. The 23-year-old got the start in right field and batted second in his first big-league action since May 20, and he'll likely get a long look in a prominent spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching down the stretch. Crews is slashing just .199/.271/.354 through 46 contests on the season, but he's flashed his fantasy potential with seven homers and 12 stolen bases.