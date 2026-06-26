Nationals' Dylan Crews: Three hits in loss to Philly

Crews went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The 24-year-old may finally be showing signs of living up to his draft billing after being the second overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Crews has four multi-hit performances in the last six games, batting .400 (10-for-25) over that surge with two doubles, a homer, a steal, three RBI and eight runs. Crews also has a 0:7 BB:K during that stretch, and a 2:28 BB:K in 128 MLB plate appearances this season as plate discipline remains his biggest hurdle.