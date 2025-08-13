Crews (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Crews has been sidelined with a strained oblique since May 20 but has appeared in 12 games at Triple-A Rochester on his rehab assignment, where he's slashed .256/.326/.436 with two home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:7 BB:K across 43 plate appearances. Prior to his injury in May, Crews was struggling badly at the plate, batting .196/.266/.354 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and an 11:48 BB:K over 173 trips to the dish.