Crews (oblique) is accompanying the Nationals on a West Coast road trip which runs through June 29, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

While being allowed to travel with the team is encouraging, the 23-year-old outfielder doesn't appear to be close to coming off the IL as he recovers from an oblique strain. Crews is still limited to running on a treadmill at about 85-90 percent intensity, and he isn't yet taking full swings with a bat or doing on-field work. "I know he's itching to hit some balls, but we've got to really be careful right now, be cautious," manager Dave Martinez said Monday. "He's on a really good path right now. Everything looks good. We don't want to rush him. We want to make sure that when he comes out of this, he's 100 percent." Crews has been sidelined since May 20, and a firm target date for his return won't come into focus until he's ready to begin a rehab assignment.