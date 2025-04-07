Crews went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Crews posted his best stat line of the season, recording his first multi-hit effort and swiping his second bag of the year. The 23-year-old's average now sits at just .103 with an ugly 1:13 BB:K across 30 plate appearances, but there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around.