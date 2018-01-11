Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Re-signs with Nationals
Jackson agreed to a minor-league deal with Washington on Thursday, which includes a $1.5 million contract if he makes the big-league team, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Jackson will return to the nation's capital following a few months with the team in 2017 after being designated for assignment by Baltimore in mid-June. He wound up starting 13 games for the Nationals, posting a 5.07 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 71 innings as a fill-in starter while the staff battled injuries. He is set to serve in the same capacity this year while fighting for the fifth spot in the rotation, but will likely start the season at the Triple-A level as extra organizational depth.
More News
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Serves up six runs against Mets•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Suffers another rough outing in Friday loss•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows five runs again•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Edwin Jackson: Picks up win Tuesday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...