Jackson agreed to a minor-league deal with Washington on Thursday, which includes a $1.5 million contract if he makes the big-league team, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson will return to the nation's capital following a few months with the team in 2017 after being designated for assignment by Baltimore in mid-June. He wound up starting 13 games for the Nationals, posting a 5.07 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 71 innings as a fill-in starter while the staff battled injuries. He is set to serve in the same capacity this year while fighting for the fifth spot in the rotation, but will likely start the season at the Triple-A level as extra organizational depth.