Mejia threw a 25-pitch live session against minor-league hitters Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Mejia has played primarily as an infielder since beginning his professional career in 2013, though he only has 17 games of big-league experience under his belt -- the last of which came with the Royals in 2020. He's never been regarded as much of an offensive threat, slashing just .192/.292/.314 at Triple-A Rochester last season, so the 30-year-old will now pivot to the mound in an attempt to give his career new life. Golden relays that Mejia's fastball tops out at 98 mph and averages a staggering 20 inches of vertical break, though his mechanics are still very raw at this stage.