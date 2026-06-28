Nationals' Foster Griffin: Outstanding stretch continues

Griffin took a no-decision Saturday against the Orioles, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.

A throwing error by Nasim Nunez in the second inning kept an earned run off Griffin's ledger Saturday. After being out of the major leagues since 2023, Griffin has been a revelation for the Nationals in 2026. The 30-year-old southpaw has given up fewer than two runs in five straight starts, and he's now recorded nine strikeouts in back-to-back outings. Griffin will take an impressive 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 98:25 K:BB over 98.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against Pittsburgh.