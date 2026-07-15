Nationals' Harry Ford: Heading to big leagues

The Nationals will recall Ford from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Friday's series opener with the Athletics, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

After the Nationals placed Drew Millas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a fractured left index finger, the team will need another catcher to complement Keibert Ruiz. Ford was acquired from the Mariners last winter and has slashed .223/.370/.335 with four homers, 22 RBI, 34 runs scored and a 45:65 BB:K across 257 plate appearances at Rochester. The 23-year-old was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 Draft.