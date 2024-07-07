Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Vargas picked up five straight starts in the infield between last Sunday and Thursday, but he benefited largely from Washington facing three left-handed pitchers over that stretch. He'll now hit the bench for the third game in a row, with right-handers taking the hill for the opposition in each of those contests.
