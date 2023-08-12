Vargas went 2-for-4 with a home run and

The veteran utility man tied his career high in RBI with the performance, which was highlighted by a three-run homer off Sam Long in the seventh inning -- Vargas' fourth homer of the year. The 32-year-old switch hitter has emerged as the Nationals' starting third baseman in the wake of the Jeimer Candelario trade, and he's been surprisingly productive in the role. Vargas is batting just .250 (8-for-32) so far in August, but he has nine RBI and a .531 SLG thanks to three doubles and two homers.