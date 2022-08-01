Vargas' contract was selected by the Nationals on Monday.
Vargas will serve as a utility man for Washington after the team traded Ehire Adrianza to Atlanta on Monday. Vargas appeared in 30 major-league games with the Cubs earlier in the year and slashed .130/.231/.348 with a homer, a triple, four runs and four RBI.
