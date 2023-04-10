Vargas is currently dealing with a stiff shoulder and is scheduled to be checked out by trainers Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are also without Luis Garcia (hamstring), so while Vargas would seem like a natural replacement for the infielder, he's sitting with the shoulder problems while Michael Chavis handles second base. Vargas should be considered day-to-day until the Nationals determine the next step for the 31-year-old veteran.