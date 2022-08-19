Vargas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Padres.
Vargas produced the first run of the game with a solo shot off Yu Darvish in the third inning. The long ball was his first since May 20, though he's spent considerable time in the minors since that date. Vargas has never flashed much power in the minors, and he's swatted a modest 10 homers across 428 career at-bats as a big-leaguer.
