Vargas will begin the season as the Nationals' primary utility infielder.
The 31-year-old switch hitter posted a surprising .280/.308/.398 slash line in 196 plate appearances for the Nats last season after coming over from the Cubs, earning a one-year deal in the offseason for his efforts. Vargas saw action at three different infield spots as well as left field for Washington in 2022, but his main role this year will probably be to spell Luis Garcia at second base against tough left-handers, although Garcia will get the nod Opening Day against Atlanta's Max Fried.
