Vargas is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Vargas went 0-for-4 during the matinee and will step out of the starting nine for Game 2. Cesar Hernandez will move to the hot corner while Josh Palacios starts in left field.
