Vargas went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Phillies.

He's now picked up starts in three of the past four games, getting two nods at third base and one at shortstop while going 6-for-9 with a walk. Vargas is in the lineup at third base again Sunday and will hit ninth in Sunday's series finale. At this point, Vargas may have leapfrogged Maikel Franco as the Nationals' preferred option at the hot corner.