Vargas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Getting a rare start at shortstop and batting seventh, Vargas took Joey Wentz deep in the third inning for his second homer of the year. The 31-year-old utility player has been productive when called upon -- he's made seven appearances in May and produced four multi-hit performances, batting .458 (11-for-24) on the month with seven RBI.

