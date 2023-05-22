Vargas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Getting a rare start at shortstop and batting seventh, Vargas took Joey Wentz deep in the third inning for his second homer of the year. The 31-year-old utility player has been productive when called upon -- he's made seven appearances in May and produced four multi-hit performances, batting .458 (11-for-24) on the month with seven RBI.
