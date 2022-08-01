The Nationals plan to select Vargas' contract from Triple-A Rochester prior to Monday's game against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Vargas will be brought aboard as the Nationals' new utility man after Ehire Adrianza was dealt to Atlanta earlier Monday. The 31-year-old journeyman previously saw 10 games of action with the Cubs earlier this season and owns a lifetime .227/.265/.354 slash line across 407 plate appearances in the majors. He's capable of backing up all four infield spots and also has limited experience at either corner-outfield position.