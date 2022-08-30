Vargas will start at third base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With Washington recently releasing Maikel Franco and opting to deploy Cesar Hernandez as a utility player following Luis Garcia's activation from the injured list rather than breaking Hernandez in at third base, Vargas looks to have built some job security as the Nationals' primary option at the hot corner. He enters Tuesday's contest coming off a productive four-game stretch in which he went 5-for-13 with two home runs, a double and two walks to lift his OPS up to .790 for the season.