Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Friday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Vargas will take a seat for the second straight game Friday after being an everyday part of the Nats' lineup for most of August. Jake Alu will fill in at second base, allowing Travis Blankenhorn to start in left field.
