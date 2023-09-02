Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Vargas has now missed three consecutive starts for the Nationals after starting nearly every game in August. Jake Alu will start again at second base, and Travis Blankenhorn will man left field.
