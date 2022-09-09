Vargas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
Vargas has gone 1-for-11 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout over his last three games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Cesar Hernandez is starting at the hot corner and batting fifth.
