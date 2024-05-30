Vargas went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

The 32-year-old utility player began the game on the bench but took over at third base when Nick Senzel fouled a ball off his knee in the second inning. Vargas has posted career-best number to begin this season, slashing .298/.383/.404 through 109 plate appearances with four steals, seven RBI and 11 runs,. If Senzel misses any time, Vargas would be the next man up at the hot corner.