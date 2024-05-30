Vargas went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.
The 32-year-old utility player began the game on the bench but took over at third base when Nick Senzel fouled a ball off his knee in the second inning. Vargas has posted career-best number to begin this season, slashing .298/.383/.404 through 109 plate appearances with four steals, seven RBI and 11 runs,. If Senzel misses any time, Vargas would be the next man up at the hot corner.
More News
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Steals third bag of season•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Steals home Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Tough night on basepaths•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: On base four times Monday•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Should open season in utility role•