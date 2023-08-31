Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Thursday against Miami, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Although Vargas is slashing .268/.294/.476 against left-handed pitchers this season, he'll retreat to the bench against Braxton Garrett and the Marlins on Thursday. Michael Chavis will fill in at the keystone and bat seventh.
