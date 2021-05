Rutledge was removed from Friday's start for High-A Wilmington with right shoulder discomfort, Todd Dybas of Inside the Clubhouse reports.

Rutledge threw 17 pitches and recorded one out before exiting with the injury and will be evaluated Saturday. Something certainly seems to be off for the 22-year-old righty, as he has given up 15 earned runs with a 10:9 K:BB in 10.2 innings over four starts at High-A.