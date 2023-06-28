Rutledge was promoted Wednesday to Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutledge was selected by the Nationals with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, but his prospect shine had faded over the last few years due to injuries and inconsistency. He has turned it all around this season, delivering a 3.16 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 68.1 innings (12 starts) at Double-A Harrisburg to earn the bump to Triple-A. The 24-year-old right-hander could perhaps get the call to Washington before the end of the 2023 campaign and should be a consideration for the Opening Day rotation in 2024.