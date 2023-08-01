Alu is starting at third base and batting eighth Tuesday against the Brewers.

Alu will be making his first career start at third base, after his other four starts with Washington this season came in left field. The utility man was called up Monday after the Nationals traded Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs. Alu was slashing .298/.360/.428 with five home runs and 16 steals through 74 games this season at Triple-A Rochester and could get an extended look with the big club over the final two months of the 2023 campaign.