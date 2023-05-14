Alu will start in left field and bat fifth in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Alu will start for the third time in the past five games, with all coming against right-handed pitchers. Even though he bats from the right side, Alu has ceded the last two starts against southpaws to fellow right-handed hitter Stone Garrett, so the two players could end up forming a non-traditional platoon in left field. Since his call-up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Alu has gone 1-for-7 with a walk and a stolen base.