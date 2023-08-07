Alu went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Reds.

The 26-year-old has started four of five games since his latest promotion -- two at third base and two at second -- and gone 5-for-14 with a double, two runs, five RBI and two steals. The starting jobs at both infield spots are up for grabs on the rebuilding Nats, so if Alu keeps producing, it could only be a matter of the coaching staff deciding where it likes him better defensively before he settles into an everyday role. He would seem to have little left to prove in the minors -- through 133 games at Triple-A Rochester the last two years, he's slashed .308/.365/.481 with 16 homers and 22 steals.