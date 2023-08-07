Alu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The trade of Jeimer Candelario and the demotion of Luis Garcia to Triple-A Rochester last week have opened up two spots in the Washington infield, and Alu seems to have a hold on one of those everyday roles. He started in four of the previous five games, going 5-for-14 with a double, five RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. He'll cede his spot to Michael Chavis on Monday, but look for Alu to get the bulk of the starts at the keystone while he's wielding a hot bat.