The Nationals will call up Alu from Triple-A Rochester prior to Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Alu was optioned back to Triple-A on Monday following Corey Dickerson's return from the injured list, but he'll rejoin the Nationals just two days later with first baseman/designated hitter Joey Meneses going on the paternity list. According to Blanco, Alu may not arrive in Miami prior to Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET opening pitch, so he might not be ready to play until Thursday's series finale.