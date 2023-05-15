The Nationals optioned Alu to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
After being called up from Rochester last Monday, Alu received three starts in left field during a five-game stretch, going a collective 1-for-9 with a walk and a stolen base. However, with lefty-hitting Corey Dickerson (calf) returning from the 10-day injured list Monday and presumably in line to reclaim a strong-side platoon role in left field, the Nationals won't have regular playing time available for Alu and will send him back to Triple-A as a result. The righty-hitting Stone Garrett remains with the Nationals and should serve as Dickerson's primary platoon mate.