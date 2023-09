Irvin (3-7) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

After tossing a solid 23 innings across four August starts to the tune of a 2.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB, Irvin has had a rough time in September. Over four outings this month, he's produced a 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB over 18.1 innings. Irvin looks to turn things around in his next start, scheduled to be against Atlanta again but on the road.