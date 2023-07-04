Irvin (1-5) yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds.

Most of the damage against Irvin came in the fourth inning on Joey Votto's two-run shot. After posting a 5.67 ERA through his first six outings, Irvin owns a 3.71 ERA since the start of June. However, he's lost five straight decisions since his last win May 8. Irvin will carry a 4.70 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Rangers this weekend.