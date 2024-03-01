Wood went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 21-year-old top prospect roped a Kyle Gibson offering to center field in the first inning, going back-to-back with Lane Thomas to lead off the game. Wood has been the star of the spring so far for the Nationals, going 7-for-14 with three homers and a 3:2 K:BB in six games, and none of the blasts have been cheap ones -- the other two came off Houston relief prospect Misael Tamarez and Miami southpaw Devin Smeltzer, not minor-league camp bodies. Wood is still a long shot to break camp on the Opening Day roster simply because Washington is still firmly in rebuild mode and has little reason to rush him, but 2024 could end up being a breakout campaign for him after he struggled in his first look at Double-A last year.