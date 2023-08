Adon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his start against the Reds on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old is making a spot start Saturday with Trevor Williams (personal) on the bereavement list. Adon had a 7.10 ERA over 64.2 innings for the Nationals last season but has spent most of 2023 at Rochester, where he has a 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB in 17 starts.