Adon was removed from Friday's start against the Athletics because of cramping in both legs, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
It's unfortunate timing as Adon was making his second start since joining the Nationals' rotation, but it sounds like he should be able to take his next turn. The right-hander was charged with two runs on two hits and two walks before being pulled.
