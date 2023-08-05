Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Adon will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game in Cincinnati, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adon will likely just be getting a spot start for the big club as he steps into the rotation as a replacement for Trevor Williams (personal), who remains on the bereavement list. The 24-year-old has made two relief appearances at the big-league level in 2023 but has otherwise spent the entire campaign as a member of the rotation in Rochester, where he's accrued a 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 80:40 K:BB in 87.2 innings. He was one of the majors' worst-performing pitchers during his 14-start run in the Washington rotation in 2022, going 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA in 64.2 innings.