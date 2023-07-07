The Nationals recalled Adon from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adon hasn't been spectacular in Triple-A with a 4.81 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 76.2 innings, but he'll be called upon to bolster Washington's pitching staff. Adon has been used almost exclusively as a starter throughout his career, though it's unclear whether or not the Nationals plan on relegating him to a multi-inning relief role. Joe La Sorsa was optioned to Rochester in a corresponding move.