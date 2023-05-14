Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Adon will be the 27th player on the roster for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adon will come up from Triple-A for the twin billing against the Mets after Saturday's game against New York was postponed. Adon will only be eligible for the second game, and he will provide some multi-inning insurance with Jake Irvin starting. The Nationals have not announced who will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.