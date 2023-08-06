Manager Dave Martinez, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, said after Saturday's victory over the Reds, in which Adon retired the first 17 batters he faced and picked up the win, that the pitcher will remain with the Nationals moving forward.

Adon started Saturday and wound up allowing three earned runs over 6.0 innings, but he also gave up just three hits and posted a 7:0 K:BB, and that was good enough to keep him with the big club for the time being. It remains to be seen, though, if he will start next time through the rotation or shift to the bullpen.